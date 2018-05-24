Shizuoka: Police questioning man over strangulation of brother

SHIZUOKA (TR) – Shizuoka Prefectural Police are questioning a man over the fatal strangulation of his brother at the residence of the victim in Shizuoka City on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 23).

At around 6:30 a.m., the man telephoned police to report that he had killed his brother. Officers arriving at the residence, located in Suruga Ward, found the body of 60-year-old Masakazu Kawai lying face-up in the bedroom. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

“We got into a fight, and I strangled him,” the man, aged in his 60s, told police.

Kawai shared the residence with his mother. His brother, who lives nearby, visits daily to serve as his nurse. Police are now questioning him on suspicion of murder.