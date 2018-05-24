Shiga police renew call for help in identifying severed corpse found in ’08

SHIGA (TR) – Shiga Prefectural Police are again seeking the help of the public identifying a man whose body was found severed and scattered at Lake Biwa one decade ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 20).

On May 19, officers handed out information sheets about the man in front of a shopping mall in the town of Ryuo. The sheet describes him as standing more than 170 centimeters in height. Believed to be aged between 30 and 50, he has a growth of some kind beneath his left eye.

Beginning in May of 2008, body parts belonging to the man, including his head and both arms and feet, were found scattered along the shore of Lake Biwa in Omihachiman City and other areas.

Police subsequently launched an investigation on suspicion of murder and abandoning a corpse. Thus far, about 800 pieces of information have been received in the case the man remains unidentified.

Last year, officers made similar efforts in reaching to the public. “It’s been 10 years,” said Shinobu Ohashi, the chief of the Omihachiman Police Station. “But we are doing our utmost, never giving up in investigating this case.”

A reward of 3 million yen is being offered by the National Police Agency for information pertinent to the case.