Aichi: Police capture arson suspect who escaped from hospital

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have captured a male arson suspect who fled his room at a hospital in Nagoya on Tuesday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 23).

At 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police apprehended Yasuhiro Ogura, 57, at a home appliance store in Midori Ward, ending a manhunt that involved some 400 officers.

The night before, an alarm sounded in the second-floor room of Ogura at the Higashiowari Hospital, located in Moriyama Ward. A staff member arriving at the room found the window open and the patient gone.

The window generally opens to form a gap of 10 centimeters. However, if it is opened any further for an emergency, an alarm sounds.

According to the Moriyama Police Station, Ogura was undergoing a three-month psychiatric examination following his arrest in February for allegedly setting fire to the residence of his former wife. He entered the facility in March.