Tokyo: Man, 55, nabbed in fatal stabbing of father

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 55-year-old man over the fatal stabbing of his father at the residence they shared in Suginami Ward on Tuesday, reports Sankei Sports (May 23).

At around 9:30 a.m., Kazuharu Aoki allegedly used a knife to stab his father, 87, in the head and feet at their residence, located in the Shimo-takaido area. The victim was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital, according to the Takaido Police Station.

After the incident, Aoki alerted police to the scene, saying on the telephone that he “killed a person” while later specifying the victim was his father. Upon the arrival of officers at the residence, the suspect was found to be carrying a blood-stained knife with a 10-centimeter-long blade, police said.

After his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, the suspect has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.

Police are now investigating whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.