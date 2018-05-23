Aichi: Accused women’s underwear thief carried rod to reach balconies

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 53-year-old man who is suspected in more than a dozen thefts of women’s underwear in Nagoya, crimes he admits to committing with the assistance of a rod, reports Nikkan Sports (May 22).

At some point between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on May 21, Asayasu Ochiai, a company employee, allegedly stole one pair of women’s underwear hanging out to dry on the balcony of a residence of a 41-year-old nurse in Nakagawa Ward.

Ochiai, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations. “I carried a rod to steal the underwear from the balcony,” the suspect was quoted by the Nakagawa Police Station.

The woman had been a victim of a theft several days before. On the night of May 21, her husband spotted the suspect walking with the rod and apprehended him, police said.

Police are investigating whether Ochiai was behind 17 other similar incidents that have taken place in the area since January.