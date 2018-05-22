Tokyo: Domestic violence complaint leads to arrest of Iranian, wife for possession of illegal drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police officers responding to a domestic violence complaint earlier this year have arrested an Iranian national and his wife over the alleged possession of illegal drugs, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

According to the Tachikawa Police Station, the Iranian, 50, and his wife, 51-year-old Keiko Katayama, were found to be in possession of 1,120 grams of marijuana and kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, valued at around 7.1 million yen, at their residence.

In addition to the illegal drugs, police seized a weighing scale, bags, jars, telephones and a pipe.

In March, Katayama lodged a complaint with police in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. Officers arriving at the residence of the suspects then discovered the contraband.