TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted a Chinese massage parlor in Shinjuku Ward for immigration violations, reports Nippon News Network (May 22).

According to police, the 31-year-old manager of the parlor, located in the Kabukicho red-light district, employed two female Chinese nationals, both aged in their 20s and residing in Japan as foreign exchange students, to provide sexual services in private rooms to male customers.

The suspect, also a Chinese national, has been accused of unlawful employment. “I didn’t know they were students,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

Over the past two years, the parlor has accumulated about 240 million yen in sales, police said.