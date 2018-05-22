Saitama: Ironworks employee accused of drugging, raping sex worker at hotel

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male ironworks employee over the alleged drugging and rape of an employee in the sex industry in Saitama City last year, reports the Saitama Shimbun (May 21).

At around 6:20 p.m. on October 3, the man, a resident of Koga City, Ibaraki Prefecture, laced a soft drink consumed by the woman, a part-time employee at a fuzoku business in her 20s, with a sleeping drug inside a room of a hotel in Iwatsuki Ward.

After the woman was rendered unconscious, the suspect is alleged to have sexually assaulted her, according to the Iwatsuki Police Station.

The suspect, whose name was not revealed, has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse. “Until consulting with a lawyer, I have nothing to say,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

On February 7, the suspect was accused of coerced intercourse in a separate case. After he was not prosecuted, police continued investigating for participation in other crimes.