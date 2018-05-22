Saga cops: Man, 41, assisted woman in committing suicide with charcoal

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly assisting in the suicide of a woman in Saga City earlier this month, reports Saga Television Station (May 22).

Between 9:16 a.m. and 5:18 p.m., Ryu Hoshino attempted to commit suicide with the woman, aged in her 20s, inside the room by inhaling carbon monoxide fumes from burning charcoal briquettes.

During the incident, police were tipped off about an offensive smell coming from the room. Officers arriving at the scene found the suspect and the woman unconscious inside, according to the Saga-Kita Police Station.

The woman was confirmed dead about 90 minutes later while Hoshino survived, police said.

Hoshino, who has been accused of assisting suicide, partially denies the allegations. “There is no doubt that I plotted suicide with her,” the suspect said. “But I did not suggest using charcoal briquettes.”

The suspect and victim became acquainted via a social-networking service several months ago. For a period, they were in a relationship, police said.