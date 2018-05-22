Osaka cops raid yakuza HQ on suspicion of prostitution

OSAKA (TR) – Following the arrest of an organized crime member for allegedly referring customers to a business that provided prostitution, Osaka Prefectural Police on Monday raided the gang’s headquarters in Highasi Osaka City, reports Nippon News Network (May 21).

Officers raided the office of the Kyokushin Rengo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, over evidence in alleged brokering of prostitution by 64-year-old Toshio Asano, an upper-level member of the gang.

In December of last year and this past March, Asano worked with his common-law wife, 54, who manages Ginga (Milky Way), an establishment in the Tobita Shinchi pleasure quarter, to supply male customers for full sex (honban), which is a violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law.

According to police, the establishment accumulates about 4 million yen in sales each month. Five other outlets also presided over by Asano have also been busted. It is believed that a portion of the revenue of the establishments was used to fund the Kyokushin Rengo-kai.

Located in Nishinari Ward, Tobita Shinchi consists of alleys of brightly lit two-floor ryotei structures. In the first-floor doorway of each establishment sits a woman attired in revealing clothing. Next to her is an elderly female proprietor who verbally solicits clients.