Hokkaido: Suspected porn thief found with 400 DVDs in home

HOKKAIDO (TR) – A male staff member at a nursing home accused in the theft of adult video DVDs has been found to have hundreds of discs at his residence in Sapporo, police said last week, reports Nikkan Sports (May 15).

At 2:35 p.m. on May 12, Yuichi Saito allegedly stole 7 adult video DVDs — valued at 27,860 yen — from a rental shop in Kita Ward.

During a search of his residence, also located in the ward, police found about 400 DVDs that are believed to have been stolen.

Saito, who was arrested on suspicion of theft on May 14, admits to the allegations. “I have a habit of collecting, and I wanted to have them on hand,” the suspect was quoted by the Kita Police Station.

Prior to the arrest of Saito, the shop approached police to lodge a complaint about a rash of thefts of DVDs.