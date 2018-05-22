Fukuoka: Gambling parlor used game machines, funded yakuza

FUKUOKA (TR) – Fukuoka Prefectural Police have busted a gambling parlor in Fukuoka City that allowed customers to wager on video-game play, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 20).

At around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, officers entered parlor Watanabe, located in Hakata Ward, and found Osamu Takarabe, 30, placing wagers on a slot-type video game.

Officers arrested Takarabe and proprietor Miho Watanabe, 60, on gambling charges. Police also seized six terminals inside the premises.

The parlor ran a system whereby customers place wagers with points that can be purchased for 2.5 yen each, according to police.

Watanabe could accommodate up to eight customers. A portion of its revenue is believed to been used to fund organized crime, police said.