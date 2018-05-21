Tokyo: Construction worker stole smartphone of woman during rape in toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a construction worker over the alleged rape of a woman at a supermarket in Hachioji City last month, reports Nikkan Sports (May 21).

At around 3:30 a.m. on April 14, Itaru Takeshita, a 21-year-old resident of Yokohama’s Hodogaya Ward, jumped atop the woman, aged in her 30s, inside a toilet at the market. “Take off your clothes,” he then reportedly demanded before sexually assaulting her.

During the incident, Takeshita also beat the victim on the head, causing injuries that required two weeks to heal. After she lost consciousness, he also allegedly took her smartphone, valued at around 50,000 yen.

Takeshita, who has been accused of quasi-coerced intercourse — a charge typically applied when the victim is rendered incapable of fending off the attack — and robbery, admits to the allegations, according to police.

Prior to the incident, Takeshita met the victim at a bar in Hachioji where they were seated next to one another. The suspect later suggested that he take her home. On the way to her residence, they stopped at the supermarket to use the bathroom.

Takeshita surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.