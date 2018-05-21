Aichi cops nab 3 Vietnamese nationals in murder of countryman at rail station

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested three Vietnamese nationals over the murder of a fellow countryman in Chiryu City earlier this year, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 21).

According to police, Nguyen Van Truc, 27, and the other two Vietnamese nationals worked with others in allegedly stabbing Ngyuyen Van Duoc, a 27-year-old employee at a factory that makes automobile parts, on a platform at Mikawa Chiryu Station between 10:50 p.m. and 11:10 p.m. on March 10.

Duoc suffered several stab wounds to the head and body. After being transported to a hospital, he was confirmed dead about one hour later, according to a previous report.

An examination of security camera footage showed about 10 male and female persons believed to be foreigners fleeing the platform around the time of the discovery of Duoc.

In March and April, police first arrested Nguyen and the other suspects on suspicion of assembling dangerous weapons. Police are seeking the whereabouts of several other persons in the case.

Prior to the incident, the victim and the suspects got into a dispute over the lending of a residence card belonging to a foreign woman employed at the same factory, police said.