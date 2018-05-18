Tokyo: Man clings to side of vehicle for 1.5 km after dispute

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a couple after they dragged a 36-year-old man with their vehicle for more than 1 kilometer after getting into an argument with him in Adachi Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 16).

At around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Yuta Seki, 22, and Ayana Okubo, 21, each of no known occupation, got into a dispute with the man, who was pedaling a bicycle, at a traffic signal when he complained about the volume of the music coming from the van.

As the man stood at the passenger window, Okubo began driving. In an attempt to get the vehicle to stop, he then grabbed a window along the side.

Okubo kept driving, covering a total distance of about 1.5 kilometers before the man fell off. He suffered a head injury that will require about 10 days to heal, according to the Takenosuka Police Station.

The suspects, who have been accused of attempted murder, admit to the allegations, police said.

In security camera footage, the man is seen clinging to the side of the vehicle as it traveled between 40 and 50 kilometers per hour.

Police said that Seki admitted to ordering Okubo to keep driving once the man grabbed the window in an attempt to “shake him off.”