Tokyo: Hyogo man accused of posting online death threat to actor Shigeki Hosokawa

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man from Hyogo Prefecture for posting a death threat online to actor Shigeki Hosokawa, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 18).

On March 16, Taiki Okada, a 44-year-old resident of Nishinomiya City, allegedly wrote on the blog of Hosokawa, “Your corpse must be carved up and the pieces scattered.”

“In writing a scary comment to an entertainer, I was trying to get attention,” the suspect was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station.

The matter emerged when the lawyer of Hosokawa contacted police at the end of March.