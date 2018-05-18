Tokyo: Hyogo man accused of posting online death threat to actor Shigeki Hosokawa

May 18, 2018 Tokyo Reporter Staff Crime, Entertainment, Japan, Japan Breaking News Today, News, Tokyo

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Shigeki Hosokawa
The blog of Shigeki Hosokawa (Twitter)

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a man from Hyogo Prefecture for posting a death threat online to actor Shigeki Hosokawa, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 18).

On March 16, Taiki Okada, a 44-year-old resident of Nishinomiya City, allegedly wrote on the blog of Hosokawa, “Your corpse must be carved up and the pieces scattered.”

“In writing a scary comment to an entertainer, I was trying to get attention,” the suspect was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station.

The matter emerged when the lawyer of Hosokawa contacted police at the end of March.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
+1
Share
Tokyo Style

Related Articles