Kanagawa: Yokohama massage parlor busted for providing sex services

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have busted a massage parlor in Yokohama for providing sex-related services without proper licensing last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 17).

Over a one-hour period beginning at 7:15 p.m. on October 27, Sho Tanaka, the 27-year-old manager, a 46-year-old female Chinese national and one other person conspired to provide sexual services to multiple customers inside a private room.

According to police, the parlor is located inside a building in Naka Ward that is not zoned for occupancy of a fuzoku, or commercial sex, operation, which is violation of the Law Regulating Adult Entertainment Businesses.

All three suspects deny the allegations. “Sex was not provided,” Tanaka was quoted by the Isezaki Police Station.

That same month last year, officers on patrol found a signboard for the operation. After speaking with customers, police discovered illegal activity.