WAKAYAMA (TR) – A man in detention at a police station in Gobo City died has died after being found collapsed in his cell earlier on Sunday. The case is being treated as a suicide police said on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (May 16).

At around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, a staff member at the Gobo Police Station performing rounds found the man, aged in his 60s, hanged in his cell. While unconscious, he was rushed to a hospital where he died on Wednesday morning, police said.

At the time of the discovery, there were two staff members on duty. The man was seen in a normal state about 8 minutes before, police said.

The man had been sent to prosecutors and was awaiting trial, police said.