Tokyo: Trio swindled man with promise of women’s underwear

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons over the alleged swindle of a man who was lured with by the promise of provision of women’s underwear, reports TBS News (May 15).

The Tachikawa Police Station has accused Shota Yamaguchi, a 26-year-old carpenter living in Kunitachi City, Ayaka Maruyama, 25, and one other person of stealing 10,000 yen and a smartphone from the victim, 38, whom they became acquainted via a deai-kei matchmaking site.

Maruyama invited the victim to a residence on May 12. “I’ve got some cute underwear for you,” she said. Upon arrival, Yamaguchi appeared and threatened him. “What are you doing with my girlfriend?” he demanded, according to police.

All three suspects deny the allegations, police said.