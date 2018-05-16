Tokyo: Corpses of man, woman found in tent pitched in residence; suicide suspected

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a double suicide after the bodies of a man, 41, and woman, 44, were found sealed inside a tent pitched inside a residence in Nerima Ward, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 15).

At around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, a relative of the man visited the residence, located in the Shakujiimachi area, and found the tent with the bodies inside. Officers from the Shakujii Police Station arriving at the residence confirmed both persons dead at the scene.

According to police, two burned charcoal briquettes were also found inside the tent, which had been taped shut from the inside.

With the bodies not exhibiting any external wounds, it is believed that they took their lives intentionally by inhaling fumes from the briquettes.

The man lives in the residence while the woman is a resident of Saitama Prefecture. When the man did not arrive at work on Monday, a staff member contacted the relative, police said.

A neighbor reported seeing the man on Sunday, leading police to believe that the incident took place that night or thereafter.