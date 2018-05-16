Tokyo cops: Woman fatally stabs ex-boyfriend before suicide bid

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 22-year-old woman who is alleged to have fatally stabbed her former boyfriend prior to attempting suicide, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (May 16).

On May 13 or 14, Mitsuko Kiguchi, a company worker, allegedly used a knife to stab Naoso Kasahara, also 22, in the collarbone area at his residence in Adachi Ward.

Kiguchi, who has been accused of murder, admits to the allegations. “In addition to him not repaying a loan, I was dissatisfied with our relationship when we were together,” the suspect was quoted by the Nishi Arai Police Station.

The suspect, also a resident of Adachi, added that she brought the knife from her residence, police said.

After the incident, Kiguchi telephoned her brother who then alerted police. Officers arriving at the residence found the body of Kasahara collapsed on a sofa on the night of May 14. Next to him was the suspect, one of whose wrists had been slashed, the result of an apparent attempt to take her life.