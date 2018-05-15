Aichi: Woman, daughter found dead at residence in apparent murder-suicide

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after the bodies of a woman, 42, and her daughter, 13, were found in their residence in Okazaki City, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 6).

At around 6:30 p.m. on May 6, Shuya Tanaka, a 41-year-old company employee, found the bodies of his wife, Akemi, a part-time employee, and their daughter, Nao, a middle school student, inside the residence upon arriving home.

According to the Okazaki Police Station, Akemi was found hanged by a rope near the bathroom. Meanwhile, the body of Nao was discovered with a cord around her neck.

A document believed to be a will was also found inside. The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked, and the front door and windows were locked, police said.

The three persons shared the residence, police said.