Aichi: Teacher took illicit films of woman at book store

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly taking illicit films of a woman in Nisshin City on Monday, reports the Asahi Shimbun (May 15).

At around 6:50 p.m., Naoto Shimazu, a 25-year-old teacher at the Midorigaoka Commercial High School, allegedly used a digital camera concealed inside as shoulder bag to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the underwear of the woman, a 42-year-old part-time worker, at a book store.

Shimazu, who has been accused of violating a public nuisance ordinance, admits to the allegations. “I did it due to job stress,” the suspect was quoted by police.

During the incident, an a female acquaintance of the victim saw Shimazu behaving suspiciously and apprehended him at the scene. He was then handed over to police.