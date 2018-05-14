Tokyo: Quick-thinking woman foils fraud attempt

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old man whose attempt to defraud an elderly woman was foiled by her quick-thinking daughter, reports TBS News (May 11).

On May 9, the Arakwawa Ward residence of the woman, aged in her 80s, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be her grandchild who said that they needed 3 million yen in cash to cover a work-related blunder.

According to police, the phone call was picked up by the would-be victim’s daughter, who posed as her mother. She later tipped off police, who subsequently apprehended Kenta Inai, an employee in the construction industry, on suspicion of fraud.

The suspect admits to the allegations. “When I was playing pachinko, I was approached by a strange man who inquired about whether I wanted to take on a work opportunity,” the suspect was quoted by police.