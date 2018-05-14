Tokyo: ‘Kamen Rider’ actor nabbed for use of stimulant drugs

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Monday revealed the arrest of a 40-year-old actor in the “Kamen Rider” series over the alleged use of stimulant drugs, reports Nikkan Sports (May 14).

Between April and early May, Toshinobu Matsuo, a resident of Setagaya Ward, is alleged to have used kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs. He denies the allegations, according to the Harajuku Police Station.

In early May, Matsuo submitted to voluntary questioning at an unspecified location in the capital. A subsequent analysis of his urine gave a positive result for stimulant drugs. He was arrested on May 9.

Matsuo appeared in “Kamen Rider Hibiki & The Seven Senki” in 2005. He has also appeared in a number of other films and television programs.