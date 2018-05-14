Nagasaki: British sailor nabbed for smashing glass door

NAGASAKI (TR) – Nagasaki Prefectural Police have arrested a British sailor for smashing a glass door of a building in Sasebo City early Sunday, reports TBS News (May 13).

At around 2:55 a.m., Robert William Hall, a sailor aboard the amphibious transport ship HMS Albion, kicked the glass panel of the door on the tenth floor, shattering it.

Hall, who has been accused of causing property damage, is believed to have been drunk at the time, according to the Sasebo Police Station. “I don’t want to talk about it,” the suspect was quoted.

According to police, the building houses multiple restaurants. However, the tenth floor is vacant.

Police apprehended Hall after receiving a tip about a situation involving a Japanese national near the building. The suspect became a person of interest in the case after an examination of security camera footage.

The HMS Albion arrived at Sasebo Port on May 11.