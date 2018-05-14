Mie: Man found with cord around neck in vehicle later dies

MIE (TR) – Mie Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man who was found with a cord around his neck inside his vehicle in Suzuka City later died, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 13).

At around 5:55 a.m. on Sunday, the man, an employee in the demolition industry, was found in the back seat of the van, parked at his residence in the Inoushioya area, with an electrical cord wrapped around his neck by his stepson, also 25.

According to the Suzuka Police Station, the man was later confirmed dead at a hospital. His neck exhibited signs of strangulation and his face had bruises, according to the Chunichi Shimbun (May 14).

Earlier that morning, the man communicated with his wife, a 45-year-old employee at a bar with whom he lives separately, via the smartphone application Line to tell her that he was returning home. When the woman did not hear from him again, she requested her son, who also lives in Suzuka, to confirm his whereabouts.

The son found the his stepfather leaning against the sliding door of the van, which was not locked, with the cord around his neck, police said.

The night before, a witness reported seeing the man shopping in Suzukua after work, police said.

Police are viewing the case as the result of foul play or a suicide.