Kagoshima: Newborn with umbilical cord found in park toilet

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a newborn baby boy was found in a restroom at a park in Kagoshima City on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

At around 4:05 p.m., two persons found the child, whose umbilical cord was still attached, in a towel inside a cardboard box in a toilet for disabled persons at Taniyama Ryokuchi Park.

The baby was taken to a hospital in a condition not considered life-threatening. The child is believed to have been born several days before, according to police.

The discovery was made after the visitors to the park heard the child cry.

Police are treating the case as neglect by a guardian.