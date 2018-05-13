Tokyo: Yakuza nabbed in fraud of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an organized crime member over the swindle of an elderly woman in Fuchu City earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 11).

In March, the woman, aged 80, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be a bank official who said that her bank card needed to be replaced due to security concerns.

Thereafter, Ken Shimozaki, a 21-year-old member of the Sumiyoshi-kai, ordered Norihito Osanai, 20, to collect the card at the residence. A total of 1 million yen in cash was then pulled from her accounts, according to the Fuchu Police Station.

Shimozaki has been involved in more than 10 similar crimes as a part of a fraud ring, for which he recruited Osanai, who has already been sent to prosecutors in the case. Shimozaki has declined to comment on the allegations, police said.