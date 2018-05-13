Saitama: Woman’s corpse found floating in Arakawa River

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after a woman’s corpse was found in the Arakawa River on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 12).

At around 11:40 a.m., a fisherman found the body floating in the river in the Nishiasuma area of Nishi Ward.

According to the Omiya-Nishi Police Station, the body did not exhibit any external wounds. She is believed to have died several days before the discovery.

The woman, who stood about 155 centimeters in height, was wearing a striped shirt and jeans. Inside a pocket of the jeans was a key for a vehicle.

Police are now working to identify the body. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or an accident.