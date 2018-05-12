Tokyo cops: Canadian smuggled 2 kg of stimulant drugs from U.S.

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Canadian national over the alleged smuggling of more than 2 kilograms of stimulant drugs into Japan earlier this year, reports NHK (May 11).

In January, the man shipped 2.2 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, from the U.S. to a residence in Shinagawa Ward that was rented on a short-term basis.

The contraband has a street value of 132 million yen, according to police.

The suspect, who has already been sent to prosecutors, has remained silent regarding the allegations, police said.

Police have also arrested the Canadian for shipping an unspecified quantity of stimulant drugs concealed inside bags that were said to contain health food to another short-term residence in Shingawa.