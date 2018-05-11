Tokyo: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 corpses found in Setagaya residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of bodies likely belonging to an elderly couple in their residence Setagaya Ward earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 6).

At around 9 p.m. on May 5, the bodies believed to be that of a man and his wife, aged in their 70s and 80s, were found in the residence, located in the Kyodo area, by a relative.

According to the Kitazawa Police Station, the body of the woman was atop a bed in a second-floor bedroom with marks indicating strangulation on her neck. Meanwhile, her husband was found in a first-floor corridor. His body did not having any external wounds, and police did suggest a cause of death.

The couple lived together in the residence, which showed no signs of having been ransacked. As well, the front door was locked. A will was found in the kitchen, police said.

Prior to the discovery, the relative was unable to contact the couple and visited the residence, police said.