Tokyo: Man, 32, accused of molesting high school girl

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly molesting a high school girl in Minato Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 10).

In February, Mitsunari Sato, of no known occupation, approached the girl, a second-year student, from behind on a road in the ward and embraced her. He then fondled her upper body.

Sato, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations, telling police he does “not recall” the matter.

Sato became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage taken near the scene of the crime.

Police are now investigating the suspect for possible participation in two similar incidents that have taken place in the area since last year.