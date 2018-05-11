Saitama: Murder-suicide suspected after 2 corpses found in residence

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide following the discovery of the bodies of an elderly couple in their residence in Saitama City last week, reports TV Asahi (May 4).

At around 8:55 a.m. on May 3, the bodies of a man (84) and his wife (76) were found inside their residence, in a public housing complex located in Iwatsuki Ward, by their 48-year-old daughter.

According to police, the man was found hanged between the living room and kitchen. Meanwhile, the body of his wife was discovered atop a futon in a bedroom with a cord around her neck.

The couple lived together in the residence, which showed no signs of having been ransacked. As well, the front door was locked, police said.

Prior to the discovery, an employee from a nursing home visited the residence to pick up the woman. However, the employee contacted the daughter after the woman could not be reached, police said.

The evening before the discovery, the daughter visited the residence and observed nothing unusual, police said.