Nagano: Cops launch murder case after man found fatally stabbed in residence

in Komoro City
in Komoro City (Twitter)

NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have opened a murder case after a man was found slain in an apartment in Komoro City last month, reports Jiji Press (May 2).

At around 8:30 p.m. on April 29, an acquaintance of the male resident of the apartment arrived at the second-floor residence after not being able to contact him for several days and found the body with several stab wounds.

According to the Komoro Police Station, the results of an autopsy revealed that the victim died due to a stab wound to the chest.

Since police have not confirmed the identity of the body, the name of the victim has not yet been released.

