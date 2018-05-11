Kanagawa cops find knife man, 23, likely used to stab boyfriend of wife

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural have found the knife that a man is believed to have used to stab the boyfriend of his wife in Hiratsuka City on Wednesday, reports Nippon News Network (May 11).

At around 11:30 p.m., Shizuku Koami, a 23-year-old part-time employee, allegedly used the knife to repeatedly stab the man, a 27-year-old company employee living in Yokohama, in the face and chest on the premises of building in the Tamura area.

During the incident, an eyewitness tipped off police. As the victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition, he conveyed the identity of the perpetrator.

Officers later visited the residence of Koami. Upon his arrest, he admitted to the allegations. On Friday, the suspect was sent to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder.

During questioning, Koami said that he threw the weapon in a river near the crime scene. On Thursday, police retrieved it from the bottom of the waterway.

Police are now investing the circumstances that led up to the incident.