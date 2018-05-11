HIROSHIMA (TR) – Following the discovery of the bodies of two women in a residence in Hiroshima City on Tuesday, police have arrested a 71-year-old man, who says he killed his daughter after she killed his wife, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (May 9).

Police have accused Masao Kamiyanagi of fatally strangling his daughter, 35-year-old Miharu, at their residence in Higashi Ward. “My daughter killed my wife, and then I strangled her after she begged me to do it,” the suspect told police.

At around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Kamiyagi alerted emergency services. Personnel arriving at the scene found the two bodies, including his wife, 70-year-old Suzuko, collapsed in separate rooms.

According to police, the necks of both bodies exhibited marks indicating that the persons had been strangled. They were confirmed dead at the scene. Police then began questioning Kamiyagi on a voluntary basis.

Kamiyagi served as a nurse for his wife, and the family has recently experienced financial problems, police said.