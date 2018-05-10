Tokyo cops: Yakuza among 4 suspects in confinement, robbery of acquaintance

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four persons, including an organized crime member, over the confinement and robbery of an acquaintance last year, reports TBS News (May 9).

In July, Manabu Okazaki, Inagawa-kai, Kentaro Hayashi, a 35-year-old employee in real estate industry, and two other persons allegedly confined the victim, 37, at an office in Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture and robbed him of 2 million yen in cash.

Throughout the two-hour ordeal, the suspects also took a high-end wristwatch from the victim and forced him to sign an I.O.U. valued at 30 million yen. As well, they bound the victim’s limbs and shot him with a stun gun.

Hayashi and one other suspect generally admit to the allegations, according to the Tsukishima Police Station. However, Okazaki and the fourth suspect deny the allegations.

According to police, the suspects had invested about 23 million yen in a business transaction brokered by the victim. However, a problem emerged when is believed that expected dividends were not paid.