Gifu cops hunt for officer who fled scene of robbery in stolen SUV

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating an officer who fled the scene of a robbery in a stolen vehicle earlier this month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8).

In the early morning hours of May 2, Dai Miyakoshi, a 37-year-old assistant inspector at the headquarters of the Gifu Prefectural Police, is believed to have used crowbar to break into a store in the village of Tsumagoi.

Upon entry, Miyakoshi stole 10,000 yen in cash and 30 beer coupons. Upon the arrival of a policeman, the assistant inspector threw him to the ground and fled in white SUV that he stole from a parking lot nearby.

At around 7:00 a.m. that same day, the vehicle, as confirmed by its license plate, was caught by a security camera at a factory in Matsumoto City, Nagano Prefecture. Two hours after that, the vehicle was confirmed as traveling on the Abo-Toge toll road in Gifu.

Miyakoshi is native of Toyama Prefecture. The assistant inspector requested a day off on May 2, saying that he was returning to his family home, according to police.

At around 3:00 p.m. on the day of the robbery, a security camera at a convenience store in Toyama City, Toyama recorded a vehicle that appeared to be the one stolen by Miyakoshi.

Standing 173 centimeters tall, Miyakoshi, who has a medium build, was last seen wearing black clothing, police said. Since one week has passed since the assistant inspector took flight, police suspect that he is using a vehicle different from the white SUV.

“I think it is very regrettable,” said detective Tetsuya Maehara, according to the Sankei Shimbun (May 8). “We must apprehend him as soon as possible.”