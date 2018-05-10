Aichi: Corpse likely belonging to woman, 63, found in Nagoya residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police believe that a corpse found in a residence in Nagoya’s Minato Ward belongs to the 63-year-old female residence who dropped out of contact, reports Nagoya Broadcasting Network (May 9).

At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, a ward employee contacted the local fire department after being unable to reach the woman at her residence, located in the Meiko area. Personnel entering the residence found the corpse on the first floor.

According to police, the lower half of the body was clothed while the head had turned skeletal.

The woman lives alone. She dropped out of contact with the ward after January, police said.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identity of the body.