TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested two right-wing activists on suspicion of fraud, a move that is part of preparation for the trilateral summit on Wednesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 8).

According to police, Tatsunori Shinjo, 49, and Hiroomi Igarashi, 47, allegedly received 1.67 million yen in an insurance payout over piping renovation work done at an apartment building in Mitaka City.

In carrying out the ruse, the suspects submitted a fake estimate to the insurance company claiming that they did the work in 2014 when in fact another company had.

Shinjo, who has been accused of fraud, admits to the allegations. Meanwhile, Igarashi denies the allegations.

According to TV Asahi (May 8), both suspects were expected to partake in a protest with a right-wing group with which they are affiliated at the trilateral summit involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Tokyo on Wednesday, police said.

The summit will cover North Korea ending its nuclear program and free trade in the region.