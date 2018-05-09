Tokyo: ‘Pro’ prowler nabbed for seventh time

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have yet again arrested an infamous thief who targets parked vehicles, reports Fuji News Network (May 8).

In February, Akira Suzuki, a 47-year-old temporary worker, allegedly stole a shoulder bag, valued at around 1,100 yen, from inside a refrigerated delivery truck parked at a supermarket in Ome City.

Suzuki, who has been accused of theft, has declined to comment on the allegations, according to police.

According to police, Suzuki uses a bicycle to search for unlocked residences and vehicles in and around Fussa City. Since last year, the suspect is believed to have performed more than 100 thefts in the area.

The arrest is the seventh for Suzuki, whom police refer to as the “vehicle theft professional.”