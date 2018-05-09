Tokyo: Korean national and wife nabbed over possession of fake Louis Vuitton items

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a male Korea national and his wife over the possession of counterfeit Louis Vuitton items, reports TV Asahi (May 8).

In January, police found Park Jeong-hoon, 39, and his wife, 47-year-old Kiwa Ishii, to be in possession of 618 counterfeit Louis Vuitton items, including shoes, gloves, wallets, scarves, belts and bags, at their residence in Koto Ward.

The suspects, who have been accused of possessing the items with intent to sell, admit to the allegations. “I thought Vuitton items would sell well,” one of the suspects said.

According to police, the suspects accumulated 3.6 million yen in sales of similar items over the internet over a two-year period beginning in December, 2015. The pair bought the items in bulk from a vendor at the Namdaemun Market in Seoul.