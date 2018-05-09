Tokyo cops: Man abducted school girl and molested her at residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 23-year-old male company employee for allegedly abducting a high school girl and molesting her at his residence in Ota Ward earlier this month, reports Sankei Sports (May 7).

On the night of May 3, Itaru Eiraku called out to the girl on a road near his residence as she commuted home. He then dragged the girl by the arm inside before fondling her thighs and chest.

Eiraku, who has been accused of abduction for the purpose of molestation and indecent assault, partially denies the allegations. “I abducted her to molest her, but I didn’t touch her,” the suspect was quoted by the Ikegami Police Station.

According to police, the suspect was not acquainted with the victim.