Tochigi cops: Honda R&D employee trespassed into women’s toilet to take illicit films

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefctural Police have arrested a male employee of a subsidiary company of Honda Motor Co. who is suspected of entering a women’s toilet in Utsunomiya City to take illicit films earlier this year, reports TBS News (May 8).

On the morning of March 2, Hiroshi Katagi, a 57-year-old employee at Honda R&D Co., allegedly trespassed into a stall of a bathroom at a restaurant and installed a mobile phone below the door.

According to police, Katagi denies the allegations. “I entered the toilet because the stall was vacant,” the suspect told police. “I did it to take a dump.”

After the alleged crime, a female customer alerted a staff member. Katagi later emerged as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken inside the restaurant.

Police believe the suspect planted the phone in the toilet in order to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of women.