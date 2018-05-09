Fukushima: Ex-yakuza shot and wounded man during debt collection

FUKUSHIMA (TR) – Fukushima Prefectural Police on Tuesday applied fresh charges of attempted murder to a former organized crime member already in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a male acquaintance at a residence in Koriyama City last month, reports NHK (May 8).

At around 7:30 a.m. on April 8, Michiyo Kumasaka, a former member of the Oshu Aizukakusada-ikka, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, fired a single shot into the back of the acquaintance, causing a wound that required two weeks to heal.

According to police, Kumasaka arrived at the residence to collect 1 million yen that had been extended to the victim through a loan.

“In pressing him to pay up, I wanted to shoot him in the head to kill him,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Following the incident, Kumasaka surrendered to police. Officers initially arrested him on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control after he was found to be in possession of one pistol and six rounds of ammunition. He was sent to prosecutors on April 28.