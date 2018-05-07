Tokyo: Fifth man, 39, nabbed in Shimbashi hammer attack

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a fifth suspect over the assault and robbery of a male company president, 39, and his employee, 22, by two men with a hammer in Minato Ward two years ago, reports TV Asahi (Dec. 21).

On December 20, 2016, two assailants approached the victims from behind as they exited their office onto a street in Nishi-Shimbashi area and assaulted them with a hammer.

The suspects then stole a bag containing around 200,000 yen in cash before fleeing the scene in a taxi.

According to police, the company president suffered broken bones in his face that required two months to heal. The employee received various injuries, all of which are expected to require a one-month recovery period.

In the latest development, police arrested Takanori Okuno, 39, for ordering the attack. “I know there were injuries, but I am not sure what happened,” the suspect was quoted by police in denying the allegations.

According to police, Okuno and the victims had experienced a work-related problem in the past.

Police have also arrested four other men, aged in their 20s and 30s, for participation in the crime, which is being treated as robbery resulting in injury.