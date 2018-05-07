Tokyo: Ex-bosozoku member nabbed for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a former member of a bosozku biker gang over the alleged possession of marijuana in Sumida Ward last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 6).

At around 12:30 a.m. on February 28, 2017, Kojiro Kimura, a 37-year-old former upper-level member of Uchikoshi Specter, was found to be in possession of 0.01 grams of marijuana on a road in the Kyojima area.

Kimura, who has been accused of violating the Cannabis Control Law, denies the allegations, telling the Mukojima Police Station that he “does not know” about the matter.

According to police, an officer found a plastic bag in an ashtray for the driver’s seat of a stopped vehicle. The bag was later revealed to contain marijuana.