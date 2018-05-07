Aichi: Cops find corpse of mother of hit-and-run suspect in residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have found the corpse of the mother of a male hit-and-run suspect at his residence in Owariasahi City, reports the Chunichi Shimbun (May 1).

At around 8:35 a.m. on April 30, an officer visiting the residence found the body of Michiko Mori atop a futon inside a first-floor room of the residence, located in the Asahigaoka area.

According to police, the body did not exhibit any external wounds. The woman is believed to have died up to six months ago.

On April 29, the woman’s son, 56-year-old Noriyoshi, fled the scene of an accident after the vehicle he was driving struck a 58-year-old man at a pedestrian crossing in Owariasahi.

The following day, the officer visited the residence after Noriyoshi told police during questioning that he lived with his elderly mother.

Police are treating the case as abandoning a corpse.