Gunma: Fisherman finds corpse in river

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police last week launched an investigation after a corpse was found in river in the town of Naganohara, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 29).

At around 3:30 p.m. on April 27, a male fisherman alerted police after finding the partially skeletal remains on the right bank of the Jizo River.

According to the Naganohara Police Station, the skull, spinal cord and pelvis were found at the scene. The person, whose gender is not known, likely died more than several months before.

The location of the discovery is about 300 meters southeast of the Naganohara Post Office.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.